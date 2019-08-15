Video: Drake Maye sophomore highlights

See the Myers Park QB and Alabama commit in action.

The Tar Heel State has an abundance of talent in the classes of 2020 and 2021 with 29 players ranked among the top 300 prospects in the junior and senior class according to 247sports.

Many of those 29 prospects are represented on the Preseason North Carolina All-State Football Teams presented by SuddenLink. The selections were spread across the state as Myers Park (Charlotte), Leesville Road (Raleigh) and Weddington (Matthews) are the only schools with three or more players selected for preseason All-American honors.

The North Carolina preseason team is part of a series of all-state teams MaxPreps is releasing prior to the start of the 2019 high school football season. ...

