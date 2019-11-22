Ranking all 32 starting NFL quarterbacks by high school yardage
All-time greats Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Phillip Rivers not among the all-time high school passing leaders.
Video: Deshaun Watson high school highlights
See the Houston Texans QB before he hit the NFL.
When it comes to being a quarterback in the NFL, high school passing yardage stats are not always a good indicator of future success at the professional level.
Case in point, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Matt Ryan and Phillip Rivers all rank among the Top 15 all-time passing yardage leaders in NFL history, yet none of them threw for more than 5,000 yards in their high school career.
Of course there are several quarterbacks with huge high school stats who are now starring at the NFL level. ...
