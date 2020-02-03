Report: Defending Texas state champion North Shore, California power De La Salle to meet in 2020 high school football opener
National powers slated for August contest in Texas.
Video: Dematrius Davis Jr. highlights
See North Shore quarterback in action.
According to VYPE.com, two of the nation's top football programs from two of the nation's top football states will collide to open the 2020 season.
For the second time in its rich program history, De La Salle (Concord, Calif.) will travel to Texas, this time to face two-time defending Texas Class 6A Division 1 champion North Shore (Houston).
North Shore reportedly will host the August game at Galena Park ISD Stadium in Harris County near Houston. The stadium holds 10,500 fans.
North Shore (15-1) lost its season opener last season to Katy before rattling off 15 straight wins, including a 31-17 victory over Duncanville in the state final. ...
