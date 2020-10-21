The high school football journey of Jake Garcia isn't quite done. The California transfer and No. 4 pro-style quarterback in the Class of 2021 has left Valdosta (Ga.) and is enrolling at Grayson (Loganville, Ga.), according to multiple media reports.

Valdosta coach Rush Propst on Tuesday confirmed to media outlets that Garcia was no longer at the school. Meanwhile, Randy Garcia, Jake's father, confirmed to ESPN on Wednesday that his son was enrolling at Grayson.

Grayson becomes the fifth high school in Garcia's prep career. He's expected to practice and play for the Rams, ranked No. 6 in the MaxPreps Top 25, when they take on Parkview on Oct. ...

