Robert Woods, Serra WRs lead best position groups in high school football history
Florida teams have three of the greatest all-time positional groups.
Video: Serra's 2009 group of wide receivers
George Farmer, Robert Woods, Marqise Lee and Paul Richardson led a stacked bunch of wideouts.
Which NFL team has the greatest defensive line of all time? Is it Pittsburgh's Steel Curtain, Minnesota's Purple People Eaters or the Rams' Fearsome Foursome? What about the greatest offensive backfield? Or the greatest group of receivers?
Debates like these are sports talk radio fodder and often the answer depends on where your allegiances lie. But what if you change the script a little bit and try to figure out the greatest offensive and defensive positional units at the high school level. ...
