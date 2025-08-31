Ryder Lyons accounted for nearly 400 yards of offense and seven touchdowns as Folsom (Calif.) moved to 2-0 with a 56-42 road win over Junipero Serra (San Mateo, Calif.) on Saturday.

One week after the BYU commit went off against Grant for 408 yards passing and five total touchdowns, he led the Bulldogs to the signature NorCal victory with a go-ahead touchdown pass after the Padres had tied the slugfest at 42-all.

After Serra's Saul Marks booted a 52-yard field goal with about two minutes remaining, Lyons found Ole Miss commit Jameson Powell on a 50-yard strike for the lead. It was the third scoring strike on the afternoon to Powell.

E.J. Coleman then iced the game with a 43-yard pick-6.

Folsom, which has now put up 50-plus in consecutive weeks, got started slow on Saturday before igniting. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com