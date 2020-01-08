Shedeur Sanders, son of Deion Sanders, staying at Trinity Christian for senior season
Junior quarterback threw for 3,477 yards, 47 touchdowns in leading Tigers to TAPPS state title.
Video: Shedeur Sanders highlights
Star signal caller to remain at Texas private school powerhouse.
Texas high school football star Shedeur Sanders – the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders – announced Wednesday via Instagram that he will remain at Trinity Christian (Cedar Hill) for his senior season.
As a junior, Sanders threw for 3,477 yards and 47 touchdowns (against just four interceptions) in leading the Tigers to a 13-1 record and the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools Division II state title.
247Sports has the 6-foot-2 signal caller pegged as a four-star prospect and Top 400 prospect nationally. Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, LSU and Michigan are among his 18 reported offers.
Rumors have swirled this offseason about the future of Shedeur and his famous father, especially after Trinity Christian was formally removed from TAPPS in late December. ...
