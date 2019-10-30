Sierra Canyon leaps to top of MaxPreps Small Schools Top 25 national high school football rankings

Trailblazers jump past Southern Columbia Area for the top spot after their 13-7 win over Grace Brethren.

Video: Sierra Canyon vs. Grace Brethren highlights

See action from the Southern California grudge match.

For the first time since the second week of the season, Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) is back on top of the MaxPreps Small Schools National Football Rankings.


The Trailblazers, who dropped down to No. 7 two weeks ago and moved up to No. 4 last week, are back on top after a 13-7 win over Grace Brethren, which had been ranked No. 3. The win allowed Sierra Canyon to bump Southern Columbia Area (Catawissa) out of the No. 1 spot, a spot it had held for only one week.

Most impressive win: Eagles Landing Christian 63, Strong Rock Christian 0. The Chargers posted 400 yards rushing and had nearly 500 yards of total offense in notching their second straight game over 60 points. ...

