Southlake Carroll's Quinn Ewers named MaxPreps high school football Sophomore of the Year

Video: Quinn Ewers highlights

Highlights of the MaxPreps Sophomore Player of the Year.

Chase Daniel, Kenny Hill, Greg McElroy and the current head coach of the Dragons, Riley Dodge, are all big-time quarterbacks who have come through the Carroll (Southlake, Texas) program.

Add Quinn Ewers name to that list. The 6-foot-3 signal caller takes home the MaxPreps high school football Sophomore Player of the Year after having a monster season as the first year as the starting quarterback.

Ewers threw for 4,003 yards and had 45 touchdowns against three interceptions while completing over 72 percent of his passes. He added another 568 yards on the ground and nine more scores.

The Dragons finished the year at No. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com