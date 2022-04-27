Since 2012, no high school has had more alumni taken in the NFL Draft than Florida's St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale). The Raiders have seen 18 former players taken on draft day and lead 50 schools — including 17 from the Sunshine State — with four or more selections over the past decade.

Some of the notable St. Thomas Aquinas alumni include Giovani Bernard, Nick Bosa, Joey Bosa, Elijah Moore, Asante Samuel Jr. and James White as the Raiders have had at least one player selection in eight of the last 10 drafts.

Only two other schools — IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) and Northwestern (Miami) — have had more than 10 players selected over the last decade. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com