State-by-state selections from the 2020 NFL Draft
Texas leads the way with 33 players selected in the 2020 NFL Draft.
Video: Joe Burrow high school highlights
Highlights of the No. 1 overall selection back in high school.
Florida produced the most NFL draft selections in each of the last two drafts but the Lone Star State took home that honor this year with 33 players selected.
It was the first time since 2016 that Texas had the most players taken. California (23), Florida (22) and Georgia (21) all finished with over 20 selections.
IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) had the most players taken with four and St. Joseph's Prep (Philadelphia, Pa.) was the only other school with at least three selections. ...
Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com
-
Landon Jackson headed to LSU
Weak-side defensive end headed to play for national champion Tigers.
-
Top 100 Under the Radar football players
Without spring football and summer camps we put the spotlight on under-recruited Class of 2021...
-
Top 100 high school sports coaches
Kevin Boyle, Jason Negro, Chan Brown among nation's best.
-
NFL Draft: Seven first rounders from Texas
South Grand Prairie graduate Jeff Okudah among seven former Texas preps selected on opening...
-
Midwest On to the Radar
Sixteen linebackers, 15 defensive linemen head top Midwestern players worthy of more college...
-
Burrow's worst day: 2014 state title game
Projected No. 1 NFL Draft pick lost his final high school football game in one of Ohio's greatest...