Steilacoom's Emeka Egbuka named MaxPreps Junior High School Football Player of the Year

Video: Emeka Egbuka highlights

Junior highlights of Steilacoom's 5-star athlete.

Emeka Egbuka had over 2,200 all-purpose yards and 35 total touchdowns to go with eight interceptions while leading Steilacoom (Wash.) to its first state title game appearance. The No. 1 rated athlete in the Class of 2021 showed during 2019 why he's one of the top high school football players in the country and the choice for MaxPreps Junior Player of the Year.

While the Sentinels fell short in the 2A title game against Tumwater (Wash.), Egbuka was the best player on the field. He set a 2A title-game record hauling in 18 receptions and finished the night with 163 yards receiving and three touchdowns. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com