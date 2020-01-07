Steilacoom's Emeka Egbuka named MaxPreps Junior High School Football Player of the Year
The No. 1 rated athlete in the Class of 2021 finished with more than 1,600 yards receiving, 25 TDs.
Video: Emeka Egbuka highlights
Junior highlights of Steilacoom's 5-star athlete.
Emeka Egbuka had over 2,200 all-purpose yards and 35 total touchdowns to go with eight interceptions while leading Steilacoom (Wash.) to its first state title game appearance. The No. 1 rated athlete in the Class of 2021 showed during 2019 why he's one of the top high school football players in the country and the choice for MaxPreps Junior Player of the Year.
While the Sentinels fell short in the 2A title game against Tumwater (Wash.), Egbuka was the best player on the field. He set a 2A title-game record hauling in 18 receptions and finished the night with 163 yards receiving and three touchdowns. ...
Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com
-
MaxPreps Junior Football All-Americans
Caleb Williams, Dematrius Davis Jr., Tyler Buchner join Player of the Year Emeka Egbuka on...
-
Bryce Young, DJ Uiagalelei split POY
St. John Bosco, Mater Dei stars poised to keep rivalry going in college at Alabama, Clemson.
-
Top single-game football performances
Braden Bratcher, Jalen White among those with monster games in past season.
-
Top 10 football teams over last decade
Mater Dei's 2017 squad was tops in 2010s as California, Texas each place three teams among...
-
Top athletes of the decade
Karl Anthony Towns, Kyler Murray and Francisco Lindor among nation's top athletes of the 2010s.
-
Coaches of the decade
Jason Negro, Kevin Boyle, Steve Tirapelle among nation's top leaders during the 2010s.