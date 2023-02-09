With the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles set to face off Sunday in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz., some of the players have a history with one another dating back to their days in high school.



There are four sets of opponents who played against each other in high school and three sets of high school teammates squaring off: Robert Quinn and Carlos Dunlap from Fort Dorchester (North Charleston, S.C.), A.J. Brown and Willie Gay Jr. from Starkville (Miss.) and Shane Buechele and Kyron Johnson from Lamar (Arlington, Texas).



During the 2006 season any opposing quarterback peering over at the Fort Dorchester defensive line was greeted by a nightmare. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com