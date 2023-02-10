With the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs set to battle Sunday in Super Bowl LVII, three players are looking to complete the trifecta of winning a state championship, a college national championship and an NFL title.



Linebacker Nakobe Dean and safety K'Von Wallace of the Eagles and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire of Kansas City won championships in high school and college and that winning continued to the NFL.



Edwards-Helaire was activated off injured reserve on Monday and hasn't played since week 11.



Dean and Wallace contribute for the Eagles, combining to play 32 snaps in Philadelphia's victory over San Francisco in the NFC Championship game.Nakobe Dean, LB



High School: Horn Lake (Miss.)

College: Georgia

NFL: Philadelphia Eagles

Dean was a wrecking ball on both sides in high school, especially during his senior year as Horn Lake (Miss.) went 15-0 and won the 2018 MHSAA Class 6A championship.The five-star linebacker recruit first received an SEC offer after his 50-tackle freshman season. ...

