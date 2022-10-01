Arch Manning became Isidore Newman School's all-time leader in both passing yards and touchdowns on Friday night, breaking two records that previously belonged to uncles Eli and Peyton Manning. The son of Cooper Manning broke both of his uncle's records during a 52-22 victory over Pearl River.

According to a report by ESPN, Manning entered Friday night's game only needing to throw for 110 yards to surpass Eli Manning's record, which stood at 7,389 yards. He would ultimately throw for 356 yards and seven touchdowns, which also allowed him to break Peyton Manning's school record of 93 career touchdowns. Five of Manning's seven touchdowns came in the first half.

Friday night came as a proud moment for the Manning family, but not without some friendly ribbing from Eli himself, who poked fun at his nephew for not playing under center.

The third-generation Manning has become enormously hyped through his high school career, as his abilities as a quarterback have been heralded as matching and perhaps even exceeding that of his uncles as well as grandfather Archie Manning. Arch was highly coveted in the college football recruiting industry, and his sweepstakes was ultimately won by the University of Texas. Manning committed to play college football for the Texas Longhorns in June.