American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.) quarterback Dia Bell announced Sunday on his Instagram page that he would be out for the remainder of the 2025 football season for " a minor procedure."





The Texas commit didn't elaborate on if the procedure was necessary due to an injury or not.

His statement read, in part, "These last five years have been more than I could have imagined. ... Unfortunately, that ride has come to an end. As many of you already know, I will not be playing for the rest of the 2025 season due to an unexpected, minor procedure that needs to be addressed. ...

