For the third consecutive season, Aledo is the Texas 5A Division II state champion after beating Crosby 56-21. After a back-and-forth first quarter, head coach Tim Buchanan's squad pulled away Friday afternoon thanks in part to a historic performance by senior running back DeMarco Roberts.



Tied at 14 after the first quarter, Aledo would score the next five touchdowns as Roberts finished with 30 carries for 255 yards and six touchdowns.

His six rushing touchdowns were good for second all-time in 5A championship history and his 255 yards were the fourth best title game effort. Former Aledo running back Johnathan Gray owns the record with eight rushing scores in 2010. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com