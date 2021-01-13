Historically speaking, the Texas UIL 5A Division 2 championship football game between the Aledo Bearcats and Crosby Cougars is a mismatch. Aledo is after its third straight state title, fourth in five years, ninth in 12 years and 10th overall. Crosby seeks championship No. 1.

But a high school football title game isn't a history lesson. Especially in Texas. Games are won on the field and by all indications, this should be a high-scoring, back-and-forth humdinger.

Crosby scored more than 60 points three times during the playoffs, including a wild 62-61 semifinal victory over Liberty Hill. It averaged more than 400 yards per all games, almost evenly divided between the pass (215) and run (197). ...

