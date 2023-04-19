A Texas high school football coach has resigned after allegedly hitting two players with a wooden broom handle, per a report from USA Today. Seth Hobbs resigned from his role as coach of Mineral Wells High School after several players confirmed the incident.

John Kuhn, the superintendent of the Mineral Wells Independent School District, said the investigation found that Hobbs hit two players with a broom handle attached to a Nerf football on April 6. Other players in the locker room at the time were able to corroborate the allegations against Hobbs.

"Other students were present in the locker room and witnessed this incident," the school district said in a statement to USA Today "An investigation quickly determined that the students were indeed struck by Coach Hobbs with the broom handle."

Hobbs was also the athletic director for boys' sports at the high school, and the school offered to reassign him while honoring his two-year contract with the district. However, Hobbs denied that proposal and will step down on June 30. Hobbs will be placed on administrative leave for the rest of the school year.

Before becoming the boys' athletic director, Hobbs worked as the defensive coordinator, strength and conditioning coach and U.S. History teacher in his six years with the district.