One of two states still to wrap up postseason high school football, the Texas 5A and 6A semifinals this weekend feature a handful of heavyweight matchups. All four teams left in the 6A Division 1 bracket are ranked in the MaxPreps Top 25.

No. 2 North Shore (Houston), which owns back-to-back titles, battles last year's 6A Division 2 champs, No. 10 Westlake (Austin) at 2 p.m. (local time) Saturday at Legacy Stadium (Katy).

The Mustangs have won 29 consecutive games while the Chaps have reeled off 22 in a row.

These two last met in the 2015 6A Division 1 championship when K'Lavon Chaisson led North Shore to a 21-14 overtime win against Sam Ehlinger and Westlake. ...

