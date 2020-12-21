Even with limited crowds due to COVID-19 restrictions, Texas high school football did not disappoint last week as seven University Interscholastic League champions were crowned at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys.

Three of the games were decided by one point each, yet it was the most lopsided contest — a 70-14 victory by Carthage over Gilmer in 4A-2 play — that garnered one of the top individual defensive efforts in title-game history.

Brandon King, a 5-foot-9, 160-pound junior cornerback for Carthage, intercepted four passes, returning two for touchdowns as the Bulldogs (14-0) won their second straight title and eighth in 13 years. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com