The last four football brackets in the country that haven't started in 2020 will kick off this week when the University Interscholastic League's 6A and 5A playoffs get underway. With eight nationally Top 25 teams in the two classifications, these will likely be the most competitive playoffs of all.

Six of those eight teams are all in the 6A-Division I bracket, including two-time defending champion and second-ranked North Shore (Houston) (10-0), which takes on Deer Park (5-5) in Region 3 first-round action. The Mustangs are led by one of the nation's most dynamic quarterbacks in third-year starter and Auburn-bound Dematrius Davis Jr..

The team North Shore beat both years in the state finals, seventh-ranked Duncanville (6-1) opens in Region 2 against Harker Heights (7-3). ...

