Blowout scores in high school football games are always hard to report, especially when it's this lopsided. Magnolia West (Magnolia, Texas) came within a touchdown of posting the most points in Texas history during Friday's 97-0 home victory over Caney Creek (Conroe, Texas).

The Mustangs' total is the most by one team in the Lone Star State since 1978, when Orangefield scored 98. The record of 103 was set in 1969 by Valley Mills, according to the Dave Campbell Texas Football record book, and Magnolia West's total is tied for seventh all-time. No records are kept of most lopsided victories. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com