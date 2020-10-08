Drew Brees has surpassed many milestones in nearly 25 years as a high school, college and professional quarterback. One he hasn't surpassed, however, is 100,000 career passing yards from his prep days to his professional career. That could happen soon, however, as he's about 4,300 yards away from the mark. With 95,678 combined yards, the former Westlake (Austin, Texas) standout tops MaxPreps' list of Top 50 quarterbacks with the most all-time combined passing yardage.



Brees, who threw for 5,464 yards at Westlake, 11,792 yards at Purdue and 78,422 yards through last week's games at the professional level, is over 5,000 yards ahead of No. ...

