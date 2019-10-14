Top 10 High School Football Plays of the Week: Clemson quarterback pledge DJ Uiagalelei shows off running skills

Chris Stonebraker and Steve Montoya serve up the week's best.



This edition of MaxPreps High School Football Plays of the Week features a bit of everything, including three great spin moves by one player, an 8th-grader making a remarkable one-hand catch and three truly crazy two-point conversions with games on the line.

College football fans will be interested in the remarkable run by the nation's top-rated senior quarterback DJ Uiagalelei of No. 2 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.), who will be attending Clemson next season.



Each week through the end of December, MaxPreps hosts Steve Montoya and Chris Stonebraker offer the must see highlights from the high school gridiron.



To submit a top play, contact us via Twitter @MaxPreps and use the hashtag #MPTopPlay.

...

