Top 10 High School Football Plays of the Week features Ohio State-bound Marvin Harrison Jr.

Video: Top 10 Football Plays of the Week



Chris Stonebraker and Steve Montoya present the week's best from Week 15.

This edition of MaxPreps High School Football Plays of the Week features a bit of everything, with an emphasis on championship games and plays.





A pair of special punt returns — one not totally recommended — a nifty flip, a booming punt, a one-hand catch special and a 55-yard field goal to win a state title highlight this week's very best.

Our spotlight performer is Ohio State-bound Marvin Harrison Jr. of St. Joseph's Prep (Philadelphia, Pa.), who makes an acrobatic catch to vault his team to the state finals. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com