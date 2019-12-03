Top 10 High School Football Plays of the Week features Ohio State-bound Marvin Harrison Jr.
Indiana's All-Time leading rusher Charlie Spegal also stars in a Week 15 championship edition of Plays of the Week.
Video: Top 10 Football Plays of the Week
Chris Stonebraker and Steve Montoya present the week's best from Week 15.
This edition of MaxPreps High School Football Plays of the Week features a bit of everything, with an emphasis on championship games and plays.
A pair of special punt returns — one not totally recommended — a nifty flip, a booming punt, a one-hand catch special and a 55-yard field goal to win a state title highlight this week's very best.
Our spotlight performer is Ohio State-bound Marvin Harrison Jr. of St. Joseph's Prep (Philadelphia, Pa.), who makes an acrobatic catch to vault his team to the state finals. ...
Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com
-
MaxPreps/USA Football POTW - Week 11
Week 11 Winners have been selected for the MaxPreps and USA Football Player of the Week Program
-
California Top 25 football rankings
Bosco's stunning comeback win over Mater Dei vaults Braves into the top spot; No. 6 Corona...
-
Top 25 high school football rankings
Braves knock off previous No. 1 Mater Dei in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 championship...
-
CIF State Regional football pairings
As expected, De La Salle and St. John Bosco picked as the top teams in the South and North;...
-
Top 25 high school football scoreboard
St. John Bosco takes down No. 1 Mater Dei in CIF Southern Section Division 1 championship.
-
No. 2 St. John Bosco stuns No. 1 Mater Dei
Bosco uses 34-point run and five touchdown passes from DJ Uiagalelei to knock off Mater Dei...