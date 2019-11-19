Top 10 High School Football Plays of the Week: Oklahoma-bound receiver beats three defenders

Video: Top 10 Football Plays of the Week



Chris Stonebraker and Steve Montoya present the week's best from Week 13.



This edition of MaxPreps High School Football Plays of the Week features a bit of everything, with an emphasis on long runs.

There's also a muddy scoop and score, a startling one-hand catch and an over-the-defender's shoulder grab that needs to be replayed more than once.

One of the top plays also features future Oklahoma tight end Michael Henderson Jr. of Ranchview (Irving, Texas) beating a triple team en route to a long catch and run for score.

Each week through the end of December, MaxPreps hosts Steve Montoya and Chris Stonebraker offer the must see highlights from the high school gridiron.



To submit a top play, contact us via Twitter @MaxPreps and use the hashtag #MPTopPlay.



