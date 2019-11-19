Top 10 High School Football Plays of the Week: Oklahoma-bound receiver beats three defenders
Long runs, big catches and a big hit and pick 6 also highlight the best of Week 13.
Video: Top 10 Football Plays of the Week
Chris Stonebraker and Steve Montoya present the week's best from Week 13.
This edition of MaxPreps High School Football Plays of the Week features a bit of everything, with an emphasis on long runs.
There's also a muddy scoop and score, a startling one-hand catch and an over-the-defender's shoulder grab that needs to be replayed more than once.
One of the top plays also features future Oklahoma tight end Michael Henderson Jr. of Ranchview (Irving, Texas) beating a triple team en route to a long catch and run for score.
Each week through the end of December, MaxPreps hosts Steve Montoya and Chris Stonebraker offer the must see highlights from the high school gridiron.
...
To submit a top play, contact us via Twitter @MaxPreps and use the hashtag #MPTopPlay.
Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com
-
Top 25 high school football rankings
No. 1 Mater Dei, No. 2 St. John Bosco both won big in opening round of CIF Southern Section...
-
Texas-bound Bijan Robinson sets Az. record
Future Longhorn breaks Arizona touchdown record while becoming first player to rush for more...
-
No. 22 Corner Canyon breezes to win
Dual-threat quarterback accounts for 400 yards and five touchdowns in lopsided playoff victory.
-
5 handoffs lead to wild California TD
Leigh High School's junior varsity teams gets almost everyone involved in crazy touchdown.
-
Top 10 toughest postseason brackets
Five Top 25 teams are featured in the Lone Star State's biggest classification.
-
Top 25 high school football scoreboard
No. 1 Monarchs, No. 2 St. John Bosco begin playoffs this week in stacked CIF Southern Section...