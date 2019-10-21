Top 10 High School Football Plays of the Week: Trick catches highlight the week's best
Behind-the-back and between-the-legs catches punctuate wide variety of gridiron plays.
Video: Top 10 Football Plays of the Week
Chris Stonebraker and Steve Montoya serve up the week's best.
This edition of MaxPreps High School Football Plays of the Week features a bit of everything, including a touchdown with a half-dozen laterals, a spectacular one-hand interception, two trick catches, a big-boy touchdown and some fancy footwork leading to another score.
Each
week through the end of December, MaxPreps hosts Steve Montoya and
Chris Stonebraker offer the must see highlights from the high school
gridiron.
To submit a top play, contact us via Twitter @MaxPreps and use the hashtag #MPTopPlay.
