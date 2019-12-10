Top 10 High School Football Plays of the Week
Junior five-star prospect Emeka Egbuka among those to make the cut this week.
Video: Plays of the Week
Postseason bringing out the best in big time players.
Big time players make big time plays in big time games and never has that been more apparent than this edition of the Top 10 High School Football Plays of the Week.
It's playoff time and in most states, things are down to the semifinal or championship round. Players giving the extra effort to help their teams advance made for a plethora of plays to choose from.
There was a Beastquake-caliber run in Texas, one of the top juniors in the country making a special one-hand grab in a championship game in Washington and Georgia's top program dialing in a scoring play from long distance. ...
