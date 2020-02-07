Top 10 quarterbacks from high school football's Class of 2021
Caleb Williams, Dematrius Davis, Brock Vandagriff lead list of field generals.
Video: Top 10 Quarterbacks from Class of 2021
National Football Editor Zack Poff looks at next crop of elite field generals.
Now that the second National Signing Day has passed it's time to zone in on the Class of 2021 and up first we will check out the Top 10 quarterbacks.
Seven different states (including Washington, D.C.) are represented while California and Texas are the only ones with multiple players featured.
Nine of the 10 are already committed to a college and the lone uncommitted field general checks in as the No. 1 quarterback on the list.
Top 10 Quarterbacks from Class of 2021
10. Drake Maye, Myers Park (Charlotte, N.C.), 6-5, 210
Older brother Luke Maye helped lead North Carolina to an NCAA basketball championship in 2017 and the younger Maye is forging his own path. ...
Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com
-
Where the top football recruits are from
As high school football players sign their letters of intent on National Signing Day, see where...
-
Top recruits announcing on Signing Day
While most have already signed some Class of 2020 notables making it official.
-
De La Salle, North Shore to meet in 2020
National powers slated for August contest in Texas.
-
Every NFL Player from Ohio
Buckeye State had 85 players in the league that once suited up on Friday nights.
-
Every NFL player from Texas
Lone Star State had 175 players in the league that once suited up on Friday nights.
-
WATCH: George Kittle in high school
San Francisco tight end had one college offer coming out of Norman but he made the most of...