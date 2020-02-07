Top 10 quarterbacks from high school football's Class of 2021

Video: Top 10 Quarterbacks from Class of 2021

National Football Editor Zack Poff looks at next crop of elite field generals.



Now that the second National Signing Day has passed it's time to zone in on the Class of 2021 and up first we will check out the Top 10 quarterbacks.

Seven different states (including Washington, D.C.) are represented while California and Texas are the only ones with multiple players featured.

Nine of the 10 are already committed to a college and the lone uncommitted field general checks in as the No. 1 quarterback on the list.

Top 10 Quarterbacks from Class of 2021







10. Drake Maye, Myers Park (Charlotte, N.C.), 6-5, 210

Older brother Luke Maye helped lead North Carolina to an NCAA basketball championship in 2017 and the younger Maye is forging his own path. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com