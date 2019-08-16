Top 10 toughest California high school football schedules of 2019
Ten of the Top 25 ranked teams in the Golden State also play the toughest schedules.
Video: Top 25 preseason California football rankings
The 10 teams playing the toughest California schedules are also 10 of the Top 25 teams in the state.
It's not a coincidence. Teams that challenge themselves are rewarded, on the field and off.
A tough schedule is a risk-reward game that tests a team and prepares it for future success and to overcome adversity.
These squads are among the Golden State's elite because of their willingness to challenge themselves with tough and gritty opponents. Four of them, in fact, are ranked among the top 20 in the country.
Top 10 toughest California football schedules for 2019
10. Oaks Christian (Westlake Village)
Three toughest games
Aug. 30 vs. ...
Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com
