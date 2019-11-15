Top 10 toughest high school football playoff brackets: Texas 6A Division 1 leads the way
Five Top 25 teams are featured in the Lone Star State's biggest classification.
Video: Top 10 Toughest High School Football Playoff Brackets
Texas is the only state with multiple brackets featured.
It's win-or-go-home time in just about every state and it's time to zone in on the toughest postseason brackets in the country.
Some big-time ones just missed the cut like the CIF Southern Section Division 2, Texas 5A Division 1 and 2, Florida 4A, 5A, 6A and 8A, Georgia 6A, Ohio Division 2 and a handful of others.
Texas is the only state with multiple brackets featured as California, Ohio, Georgia, Florida, Maryland, Washington D.C., Arizona, New Jersey, and Alabama are all represented. ...
Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com
-
Small Schools National Football Rankings
Wahoo, Pierce, Adams Central squaring off in Cornhusker State Class C1 playoffs.
-
California Top 25 football rankings
Rankings largely stay as put, however No. 20 Norco goes out after thrilling 46-44 season-ending...
-
Top 25 high school football rankings
St. John's beat Gonzaga in the only Top 25 matchup to clinch its third consecutive Washington...
-
Top 25 high school football scoreboard
No. 25 St. John's won its third consecutive WCAC regular season title with a 32-28 win over...
-
Paradise remembers Camp Fire anniversary
Bobcats earn No. 4 seed, home playoff game in Northern Section postseason.
-
Deion Sanders and son aiming for 3-peat
Trinity Christian enters the weekend 8-1 behind father-son combo.