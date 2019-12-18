Top 10 Wildest High School Football Plays of 2019
A crazy big hit, a game-winning two-point conversion that wasn't and a strong players' unusual route to the end zone highlight the girdiron's most insane happenings.
Video: Top 10 Wildest Plays of the 2019 football season
Descriptions can not be accurately depicted.
There are some moments in high school sports that demand the rewind button. Again and again and again.
Here are the 10 wildest football plays of 2019. Be prepared for crazy scrambles, bouncing balls, a giant hit and a touchdown-making tackle instead of saving.
Each week through the end of December, MaxPreps hosts Steve Montoya and Chris Stonebraker off the must-see highlights from the high school gridiron.
To submit a top play, contact us via Twitter @MaxPreps and use the hashtag #MPTopPlay.
