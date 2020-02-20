Top 100 high school football players from Class of 2021: Texas, California, Florida lead the way
Four states combine for nearly half of the field, but Washington's J.T. Tuimoloau checks in at No. 1.
Video: Top 100 Players from Class of 2021
J.T. Tuimoloau, Korey Foreman and Caleb Williams lead the field of Top 100 rising seniors.
Barton Simmons, the Director of Scouting for 247Sports, recently released his updated Top 100 player rankings for the Class of 2021 and it features players from 27 different states but 46 coming from the four major football hot beds — California, Florida, Georgia and Texas.
Texas leads the way with 16 players featured while the Florida is next with 11, followed by California's 10 and Georgia's nine.
Alabama, Louisiana, Michigan, North Carolina and Pennsylvania are the only other states with at least five players. ...
