Top 15 high school football Games of the Week: Both CIF Southern Section D1 semifinals featured
No. 2 St. John Bosco vs. No. 25 Corona Centennial along with No. 13 Mentor against St. Edward lead this week's action.
Video: Top 15 Games of the Week
Ten ranked teams are featured in this week's slate.
This week's action was so loaded we had to expand it from 10 to 15 games.
The Game of the Week is going down in the Ohio Division 1 quarterfinals between No. 13 Mentor (Ohio) and St. Edward (Lakewood). They opened up the season against each other and the Cardinals won 29-28.
Both CIF Southern Section Division 1 semifinals are on tap. No. 25 Centennial (Corona) hosts No. 2 St. John Bosco (Bellflower) and Mission Viejo (Calif.) takes on No. 1 Mater Dei (Santa Ana). ...
Top 10 Plays of the Week
Long runs, big catches and a big hit and pick 6 also highlight the best of Week 13.
Top 25 high school football rankings
No. 1 Mater Dei, No. 2 St. John Bosco both won big in opening round of CIF Southern Section...
Top 25 high school football scoreboard
No. 22 Corner Canyon rolls past Lone Peak to advance to 6A Utah state championship game.
Texas-bound Robinson sets Arizona record
Future Longhorn breaks Arizona touchdown record while becoming first player to rush for more...
No. 22 Corner Canyon breezes to win
Dual-threat quarterback accounts for 400 yards and five touchdowns in lopsided playoff victory.
5 handoffs lead to wild California TD
Leigh High School's junior varsity teams gets almost everyone involved in crazy touchdown.