Top 25 high school football playoff scores: No. 1 Mater Dei and No. 2 St. John Bosco both win big

Mater Dei and St. John Bosco both roll to dominant wins setting up another 1 vs. 2 showdown.

Video: Top 10 Games of the Week

Ten Top 25 teams are featured in this week's slate.

There were plenty of upsets this week but the top two teams both rolled in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 semifinals.

No. 1 Mater Dei (Santa Ana) handed Mission Viejo its first loss of the season with a 49-24 win and No. 2 St. John Bosco (Bellflower) beat No. 25 Centennial (Corona) 52-14 setting up another 1 vs. 2 showdown on Nov. 30.

No. 7 Lakeland (Fla.), No. 11 Allen (Texas), No. 16 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas), No. 21 Mallard Creek (Charlotte), and No. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com

 

Our Latest Stories