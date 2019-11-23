Top 25 high school football playoff scores: No. 1 Mater Dei and No. 2 St. John Bosco both win big
Mater Dei and St. John Bosco both roll to dominant wins setting up another 1 vs. 2 showdown.
Video: Top 10 Games of the Week
Ten Top 25 teams are featured in this week's slate.
There were plenty of upsets this week but the top two teams both rolled in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 semifinals.
No. 1 Mater Dei (Santa Ana) handed Mission Viejo its first loss of the season with a 49-24 win and No. 2 St. John Bosco (Bellflower) beat No. 25 Centennial (Corona) 52-14 setting up another 1 vs. 2 showdown on Nov. 30.
No. 7 Lakeland (Fla.), No. 11 Allen (Texas), No. 16 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas), No. 21 Mallard Creek (Charlotte), and No. ...
Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com
-
NFL QBs ranked by high school stats
All-time greats Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Phillip Rivers not among the all-time high school...
-
Top 15 football Games of the Week
No. 2 St. John Bosco vs. No. 25 Corona Centennial along with No. 13 Mentor against St. Edward...
-
Top 10 Plays of the Week
Long runs, big catches and a big hit and pick 6 also highlight the best of Week 13.
-
Top 25 high school football rankings
No. 1 Mater Dei, No. 2 St. John Bosco both won big in opening round of CIF Southern Section...
-
Top 25 high school football scoreboard
No. 22 Corner Canyon rolls past Lone Peak to advance to 6A Utah state championship game.
-
Texas-bound Robinson sets Arizona record
Future Longhorn breaks Arizona touchdown record while becoming first player to rush for more...