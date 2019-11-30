Top 25 high school football playoff scores: No. 1 Mater Dei faces No. 2 St. John Bosco

Video: Top 15 Games of the Week

Ten ranked teams are featured in this week's slate.

This week's action is loaded.

It's Round Two for No. 1 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) and No. 2 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) along with No. 7 Katy (Texas) vs. No. 8 North Shore (Houston).

The Monarchs won 38-24 earlier this season and expect the rematch to be even more competitive. This is the fourth consecutive year they play in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 championship and Mater Dei has won the last two in a row.

No. 8 North Shore (Houston) got revenge on No. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com