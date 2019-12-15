Top 25 high school football playoff scores: No. 1 St. John Bosco beats No. 8 De La Salle
Duncanville and North Shore set for Texas state championship game rematch.
Video: Top 10 Games of the Week
Eight Top 25 teams are featured in this week's slate.
No. 1 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) all but ensured its spot as the best team in the country beating No. 8 De La Salle (Concord, Calif.) in the CIF Open Division championship. They are now 3-0 against the Spartans all-time and won their third state title since 2013.
The only other Top 25 matchup this week was in Georgia in the 7A championship between No. 9 Lowndes (Valdosta) and No. 18 Marietta. The Blue Devils won their first state title since 1967 beating the Vikings 17-9. ...
