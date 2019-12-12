Top 25 high school football playoff scores: No. 1 St. John Bosco faces No. 8 De La Salle

Video: Top 10 Games of the Week

Eight Top 25 teams are featured in this week's slate.

No. 1 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) is one win away from all but clinching the top spot in high school football. The only thing standing in the Braves' way: No. 8 De La Salle in the CIF Open Division championship.

This is the third meeting between the two California powers and the Braves have won the previous two in 2013 and 2016.

The only other Top 25 matchup this week is in Georgia between No. 9 Lowndes (Valdosta) and No. 18 Marietta in the 7A championship. ...

