Top 25 high school football playoff scores: No. 1 St. John Bosco faces No. 8 De La Salle
Six Top 25 teams playing for a state championship this week.
Video: Top 10 Games of the Week
Eight Top 25 teams are featured in this week's slate.
No. 1 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) is one win away from all but clinching the top spot in high school football. The only thing standing in the Braves' way: No. 8 De La Salle in the CIF Open Division championship.
This is the third meeting between the two California powers and the Braves have won the previous two in 2013 and 2016.
The only other Top 25 matchup this week is in Georgia between No. 9 Lowndes (Valdosta) and No. 18 Marietta in the 7A championship. ...
Watch: Joe Burrow high school highlights
LSU quarterback expected to take home college football's highest honor Saturday.
Top 10 football Games of the Week
Six contests are for state championships in California, Florida, Georgia and North Carolina.
Mims, Smith-Njigba chase receiving mark
Texas wide receivers chasing same mark play Saturday at different times, different locations.
Small Schools National Football Rankings
Trailblazers hold off charge by Deion Sanders-led No. 2 Trinity Christian.
2019 football state champions
Comprehensive look at high school football champions from across the country.
Top 25 composite football rankings
