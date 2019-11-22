Top 25 high school football playoff scores: No. 25 Corona Centennial hosts No. 2 St. John Bosco

Mission Viejo hosts No. 1 Mater Dei while No. 2 St. John Bosco travels to Corona to face No. 25 Centennial in CIF Southern Section Division 1 semifinals.

Video: Top 10 Games of the Week

Ten Top 25 teams are featured in this week's slate.

This week could very well be the best slate of games this year.

We had to expand the Top 10 Games of the Week to 15 and it's led by a huge Ohio Division 1 quarterfinal showdown between No. 13 Mentor and St. Edward (Lakewood). They played earlier this season and the Cardinals won 29-28. The winner of this regional final has made it to the state championship game the last two seasons. St. Edward won it all last year and Mentor lost to Pickerington Central (Pickerington) in 2017. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com

 

