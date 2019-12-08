Top 25 high school football playoff scores: Pickerington Central wins second state title in three years

Video: Top 20 Games of the Week

Twelve Top 25 teams are featured in this week's slate.

The 6A Division 1 bracket in Texas is one of the toughest postseason tournaments to win in high school sports and a spot in the semifinals is on the line this week.

No. 3 Duncanville (Texas) is two wins away from winning the state title after finishing as the runner-ups last year. They rolled to a 49-35 victory over No. 13 Southlake Carroll (Texas). 2020 Texas commit Ja'Quinden Jackson finished the night with five touchdowns and 2020 Central Arkansas commit Trysten Smith rushed for 174 yards and two scores. They will play either Rockwall (Texas) or Propser (Texas) in the semifinals. ...

