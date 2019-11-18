Top 25 high school football rankings: Corona Centennial only new team to join

Video: Top 25 high school football rankings

Corona Centennial joins Top 25 after 56-0 shutout win over JSerra Catholic.

No. 1 Mater Dei (Santa Ana) looked the part in the opening round of the CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs. The Monarchs cruised to a 63-23 win over Bishop Amat (La Puente) as 2020 Alabama commit Bryce Young threw for nearly 400 yards and seven touchdowns while adding another one on the ground. Kody Epps broke Amon-Ra St. Brown's school record for most touchdowns in a single game (5) and for a season (23). He hauled in 11 receptions for 168 yards and five touchdowns. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com