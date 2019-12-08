Top 25 high school football rankings: Marietta one of three new teams

Video: Top 25 high school football rankings

Pickerington Central moves up six spots to 13 after winning Ohio Division 1 state championship.

Pickerington Central (Ohio) took the biggest leap in this week's Top 25 national high school football rankings after beating Elder (Cincinnati) 21-14 in the Ohio Division 1 championship. Demeatric Crenshaw threw for two fourth-quarter touchdowns leading the Tigers to their second state title since 2017.

Five other teams won state championships last week.

No. 11 Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.) needed overtime to win its fourth consecutive 5A title. 2020 Tennessee commit Jalin Hyatt had 165 yards receiving and three touchdowns and caught the game-winning score in overtime to give the Silver Foxes a 34-31 victory. ...

