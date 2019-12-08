Top 25 high school football rankings: Marietta one of three new teams
Blue Devils, Alabama's Thompson and Denton Guyer (Texas) all join the rankings.
Video: Top 25 high school football rankings
Pickerington Central moves up six spots to 13 after winning Ohio Division 1 state championship.
Pickerington Central (Ohio) took the biggest leap in this week's Top 25 national high school football rankings after beating Elder (Cincinnati) 21-14 in the Ohio Division 1 championship. Demeatric Crenshaw threw for two fourth-quarter touchdowns leading the Tigers to their second state title since 2017.
Five other teams won state championships last week.
No. 11 Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.) needed overtime to win its fourth consecutive 5A title. 2020 Tennessee commit Jalin Hyatt had 165 yards receiving and three touchdowns and caught the game-winning score in overtime to give the Silver Foxes a 34-31 victory. ...
Top 25 high school football scoreboard
No. 12 Chandler beats Saguaro in the inaugural Arizona Open Division championship.
No. 12 Chandler is Arizona Open champ
Pick 6, Daveon Hunter 74-yard touchdown run among the big plays in Chandler's big win over...
Mims breaks national receiving record
Lone Star (Frisco) senior still has at least one more game to go following Friday win.
Pickerington Central wins Ohio state title
Tigers come from behind for 21-14 win over Elder.
Deion Sanders, Trinity Christian 3-peats
With his dad calling the plays, quarterback Shedeur Sanders leads Trinity Christian past Regents...
Top 20 football Games of the Week
Twelve state championships are on the line this week led by No. 19 Pickerington Central and...