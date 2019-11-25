Top 25 high school football rankings: Mater Dei and St. John Bosco both win big setting up 1 vs. 2 showdown
Seven new teams join this week's Top 25 led by Armwood after beating defending 7A Florida state champ Lakeland.
Video: Top 25 high school football rankings
Mater Dei and St. John Bosco both win in CIF Southern Section Division 1 semifinals setting up 1 vs. 2 showdown.
No. 1 Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) handed Mission Viejo (Calif.) its first loss of the season, cruising to a 49-24 win to advance to the CIF Southern Section Division 1 championship for the fourth consecutive year.
2020 Alabama commit Bryce Young threw for 520 yards and seven touchdowns and Kody Epps had another huge night hauling in 10 receptions for 339 yards and five scores. The 3-star wide receiver now has 21 grabs for 507 yards and 10 touchdowns in two playoff games. ...
