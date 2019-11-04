Top 25 high school football rankings: No. 1 Mater Dei finishes regular season undefeated

Video: Top 25 high school football rankings

Only one new team enters this week Top 25.

Bryce Young of Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) had a historic night as the Monarch's finished the regular season 10-0 with a dominant 51-14 win over JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.).

The 2020 Alabama commit broke his own school record completing his first 17 passes, ending 17-of-17 passing for 373 and accounted for five touchdowns. Mater Dei has won every game by double digits this season and is winning by nearly 40 points per game.

The CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoff bracket was announced earlier today and the No. ...

