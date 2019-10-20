Top 25 high school football rankings: No. 1 Mater Dei gets showdown vs. No. 2 St. John Bosco this week

Video: Top 25 high school football rankings

Four new teams join this week's rankings.

For the second time this year we will see a No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown.

Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) recorded its first shutout of the season beating Santa Margarita (Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.) 45-0. 2020 Alabama commit Bryce Young accounted for five touchdowns, giving him 38 on the season.

St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) improved to 8-0 after cruising to a 63-6 win over Orange Lutheran (Orange, Calif.). 2020 Clemson commit DJ Uiagalelei threw for three scores as Kris Hutson, Logan Loya and Beaux Collins all had a touchdown reception. ...

