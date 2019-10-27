Top 25 high school football rankings: No. 1 Mater Dei rolls past No. 2 St. John Bosco
Top-ranked Monarchs win 16th straight game with impressive 38-24 win over Trinity League rival Braves.
Video: Top 25 high school football rankings
St. John Bosco stays at No. 2 despite loss to No. 1 Mater Dei.
The biggest game of the year thus far was played last week as No. 1 Mater Dei (Santa Ana) beat Trinity League rival St. John Bosco (Bellflower) 38-24.
It was the first game that featured the top two rated quarterbacks during the modern recruiting rankings era (since 1999) and both put on a show. The Monarchs' Bryce Young accounted for 329 yards and five touchdowns while the Braves' DJ Uiagalelei threw for over 300 yards and two scores.
Despite the loss St. ...
-
