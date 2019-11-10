Top 25 high school football rankings: No new teams join as Mater Dei begins playoffs this week

Video: Top 25 high school football rankings

No new teams join this week's Top 25.

It was a dominant week for Top 25 teams. They went a collective 16-1 with the lone loss coming against a ranked opponent. In the 16 wins teams outscored the opposition 780-96.

The only matchup of ranked teams went down in the DMV area between St. John's (Washington, D.C.) and Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.) with the WCAC regular season title on the line. The Cadets' scored 14 unanswered points in the final six minutes to knock off the Eagles 32-28. St. John's finished the year 4-0 in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference to claim its third consecutive outright regular season title. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com