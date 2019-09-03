Top 25 high school football rankings presented by Powerade
Texas power Katy jumps from unranked to No. 12 after beating defending state, national champs North Shore.
Video: Power 25 High School Football Rankings presented by Powerade
A look at the movement as football hits September.
Gary Joseph showed why he's one of the best coaches in high school football as Katy (Texas) trailed 21-7 at halftime against North Shore (Houston) but made some key adjustments and outscored the defending state champs, and reigning MaxPreps National Champions, 17-0 in the second half.
The win helped the Tigers go from unranked to No. 12 in this week's Top 25 high school football rankings as Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.) transfer Ron Hoff rushed for 219 yards and a score and the defense dominated in the second half. ...
Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com
-
Top 10 football games of the week
Northwestern, IMG Academy lead this week's slate in a Florida battle royale.
-
Preview: IMG at Northwestern
Sunshine State showdown is the national Game of the Week.
-
Small Schools football rankings
No. 2 Grace Brethren tops Oaks Christian the week before No. 1 Sierra Canyon gets its shot...
-
Top 25 composite football rankings
Texas' Katy jumps into Top 10 after upset win over North Shore.
-
Top 10 Football Plays of the Week
Second-week action across the country produced jaw-dropping highlights.
-
Watch Texas Classic: 125 points, 1,499 yds
Highland Park quarterback Chandler Morris amasses 664 yards, nine touchdowns on his own to...