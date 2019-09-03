Top 25 high school football rankings presented by Powerade

Video: Power 25 High School Football Rankings presented by Powerade

A look at the movement as football hits September.

Gary Joseph showed why he's one of the best coaches in high school football as Katy (Texas) trailed 21-7 at halftime against North Shore (Houston) but made some key adjustments and outscored the defending state champs, and reigning MaxPreps National Champions, 17-0 in the second half.

The win helped the Tigers go from unranked to No. 12 in this week's Top 25 high school football rankings as Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.) transfer Ron Hoff rushed for 219 yards and a score and the defense dominated in the second half. ...

