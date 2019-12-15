Top 25 high school football rankings: St. John Bosco wins first state title since 2016

Video: Top 25 high school football rankings

No new teams join this week's rankings.

St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) locked up the No. 1 spot in the country after beating De La Salle (Concord, Calif.) 49-28 in the CIF Open Division championship. 2020 Clemson commit DJ Uiagalelei threw for nearly 400 yards and four touchdowns. He added another score on the ground and led the team with 65 yards rushing.

2020 Oregon commit Kris Hutson, 2020 UCLA commit Logan Loya and 4-star Beaux Collins all had over 100 yards receiving. The Spartans fourth-quarter comeback attempt ended when Matthew Jordan picked up a fumble and returned it 96 yards for the final score of the night. ...

